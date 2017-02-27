Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
Liverpool
Vardy (28', 60'), Drinkwater (39')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Coutinho (68')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool deserve criticism'

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that his side deserve to be criticised after their poor form continued with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 22:45 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side deserve to be criticised for their recent performances following their 3-1 defeat to Leicester City this evening.

The Reds have won just two of their 11 matches across all competitions in 2017 and remain outside of the Champions League places following their defeat to the relegation-threatened and managerless champions at the King Power Stadium.

Klopp acknowledged that his side were not good enough throughout the match and admitted that they did not do enough to counteract Leicester's threats.

"The language issues become a bit harder when you lose. It's hard to find the right words. It's not that Leicester were over aggressive tonight, I think we were not physical enough. They were well prepared, they were ready. They had their set pieces well thought out and we were giving throw ins away and what's frustrating is it's not like we didn't talk about that," he told reporters.

"The first goal is difficult to accept and it obviously helped them a lot with momentum. It would be hard to explain my disappointment in German but in English its worse. A bad start, bad in the middle and bad at the end. We had a few better than average moments but most of the game was not even average. It was clear what would happen tonight, it was an emotional night but we have to show what we are fighting for.

"We knew how Leicester would play, go back to their roots. We could have done much better. We let them be Leicester of last year - that's our fault. We should get criticised. This inconsistency makes absolutely no sense. If you play well and lose matches then that's just football. But it looks like we never spoke about the strength of Leicester and that's the trouble.

"I have already spoken in the dressing room to the players, that performance was not enough for sure. We have to try with everything we have to do better. If you are not good enough you lose football games. I have no reason for this at the moment. You can always find excuses but I'm not ready to look for one. We had opportunities to do more throughout the game - we changed system at half-time but the crosses into the box were not good enough. We could have scored a second goal and that may have changed the game."

Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they host top-four rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Vardy hits out at "unfair" criticism
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
