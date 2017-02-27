Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that his side deserve to be criticised after their poor form continued with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

The Reds have won just two of their 11 matches across all competitions in 2017 and remain outside of the Champions League places following their defeat to the relegation-threatened and managerless champions at the King Power Stadium.

Klopp acknowledged that his side were not good enough throughout the match and admitted that they did not do enough to counteract Leicester's threats.

"The language issues become a bit harder when you lose. It's hard to find the right words. It's not that Leicester were over aggressive tonight, I think we were not physical enough. They were well prepared, they were ready. They had their set pieces well thought out and we were giving throw ins away and what's frustrating is it's not like we didn't talk about that," he told reporters.

"The first goal is difficult to accept and it obviously helped them a lot with momentum. It would be hard to explain my disappointment in German but in English its worse. A bad start, bad in the middle and bad at the end. We had a few better than average moments but most of the game was not even average. It was clear what would happen tonight, it was an emotional night but we have to show what we are fighting for.

"We knew how Leicester would play, go back to their roots. We could have done much better. We let them be Leicester of last year - that's our fault. We should get criticised. This inconsistency makes absolutely no sense. If you play well and lose matches then that's just football. But it looks like we never spoke about the strength of Leicester and that's the trouble.

"I have already spoken in the dressing room to the players, that performance was not enough for sure. We have to try with everything we have to do better. If you are not good enough you lose football games. I have no reason for this at the moment. You can always find excuses but I'm not ready to look for one. We had opportunities to do more throughout the game - we changed system at half-time but the crosses into the box were not good enough. We could have scored a second goal and that may have changed the game."

Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they host top-four rivals Arsenal on Saturday.