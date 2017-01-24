General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp 'holds player summit to galvanise Liverpool squad'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
A report claims that Jurgen Klopp has demanded and improvement from his players, having held an extended post-match debrief following the 3-2 loss to Swansea City.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 09:44 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly organised a player summit following Saturday's defeat to Swansea City ahead of a crucial week for the club.

The Reds saw their Premier League title hopes take a major blow when losing 3-2 at Anfield, coming on the back of what has been a tough start to the year.

Two points from the last nine on offer has left Liverpool 10 adrift of league leaders Chelsea, while their EFL Cup hopes remain in the balance following a first-leg defeat to Southampton and a replay was needed to overcome Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

According to The Telegraph, Klopp has taken action in an attempt to galvanise his squad by holding a 30-minute long debrief after the Swansea match, with a formal presentation also being used to highlight individual deficiencies.

Klopp is said to have demanded an improvement from his players and reminded them that their pre-season goals are still in sight, despite winning just one of six games in 2017 - that replay victory at Home Park six days ago.

Liverpool return to action on Wednesday with the second leg of their semi-final with Southampton on Merseyside, where they will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC passes the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Klopp unconcerned by Henderson injury
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits it is "difficult" signing players in January
 Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Jurgen Klopp vows to "fight for everything"
