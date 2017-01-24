A report claims that Jurgen Klopp has demanded and improvement from his players, having held an extended post-match debrief following the 3-2 loss to Swansea City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly organised a player summit following Saturday's defeat to Swansea City ahead of a crucial week for the club.

The Reds saw their Premier League title hopes take a major blow when losing 3-2 at Anfield, coming on the back of what has been a tough start to the year.

Two points from the last nine on offer has left Liverpool 10 adrift of league leaders Chelsea, while their EFL Cup hopes remain in the balance following a first-leg defeat to Southampton and a replay was needed to overcome Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

According to The Telegraph, Klopp has taken action in an attempt to galvanise his squad by holding a 30-minute long debrief after the Swansea match, with a formal presentation also being used to highlight individual deficiencies.

Klopp is said to have demanded an improvement from his players and reminded them that their pre-season goals are still in sight, despite winning just one of six games in 2017 - that replay victory at Home Park six days ago.

Liverpool return to action on Wednesday with the second leg of their semi-final with Southampton on Merseyside, where they will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit.