Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 52,920
Liverpool
3-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31'), Origi (60')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40'), Williams (62')

Jurgen Klopp hails "world-class" Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Philippe Coutinho following his man-of-the-match display during the 3-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton.
Staff Reporter

Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 21:12 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Philippe Coutinho following his man-of-the-match performance during Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Brazilian returned from lengthy travels during the international break to put in a sparkling display against Everton, scoring one and creating another to help his side to a 3-1 victory.

Klopp revealed that Coutinho was not happy when he was withdrawn but, having already lost Sadio Mane to injury during a feisty affair, the Liverpool boss was unwilling to risk the same fate befalling another key player.

"We spoke a lot about the national team and said it's not so cool that they had to leave wherever to go wherever, but obviously I have to say thank you to the whole staff of the Brazil national team because they gave us both boys back in a fantastic mood," he told reporters.

"It was a world-class goal, another fantastic finish and he made the pass for [Divock Origi's] goal. He had a really, really good game; really good for us and he was not happy when I took him off.

"I like his desire but I thought in this game it makes sense that when you've already lost one offensive player, you save another one a little bit."

Coutinho's goal was his seventh in the Premier League this season, just one short of his career-best tally from last term.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
