Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Philippe Coutinho following his man-of-the-match performance during Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Brazilian returned from lengthy travels during the international break to put in a sparkling display against Everton, scoring one and creating another to help his side to a 3-1 victory.

Klopp revealed that Coutinho was not happy when he was withdrawn but, having already lost Sadio Mane to injury during a feisty affair, the Liverpool boss was unwilling to risk the same fate befalling another key player.

"We spoke a lot about the national team and said it's not so cool that they had to leave wherever to go wherever, but obviously I have to say thank you to the whole staff of the Brazil national team because they gave us both boys back in a fantastic mood," he told reporters.

"It was a world-class goal, another fantastic finish and he made the pass for [Divock Origi's] goal. He had a really, really good game; really good for us and he was not happy when I took him off.

"I like his desire but I thought in this game it makes sense that when you've already lost one offensive player, you save another one a little bit."

Coutinho's goal was his seventh in the Premier League this season, just one short of his career-best tally from last term.