Jurgen Klopp says that appointing Steven Gerrard as manager of Liverpool's Under-18s side is "perfect" for the club, as he will one day be first-team boss at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he "would love" Steven Gerrard to take charge at Anfield one day.

The 36-year-old, who brought his playing career to an end in November, recently took up a role as the Reds' Under-18s boss following a short stint with the academy side.

Klopp is delighted to be working alongside Gerrard in some capacity, claiming that the Liverpool legend has what it takes to one day succeed him in the first-team dugout.

"It's perfect that we can involve Steven," he told The Times. "What a guy, he's fantastic. He was one of the world's best footballers ever. We had him last winter when he had a break in the USA (from former club LA Galaxy) and he had a few sessions with us, a few shooting sessions, and I thought 'what is that'? His shooting. Unbelievable.

"I told him when I leave, or the club sack me, I don't care of course who'll be my successor, but I'd love that he'd be it. I'll do everything I can to make sure he gets all the information he needs. Because, when you join a club you have a big responsibility for the future, and the future of this club needs legends like Steven Gerrard in decisive positions.

"He gave the club a lot and now we can give him the best education in this specific part he wants to work in, hopefully for the rest of his life."

Gerrard won eight major trophies during his playing career, including the Champions League and two FA Cups at Liverpool.