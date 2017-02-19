General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp desperate to secure Champions League football at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims that qualifying for the Champions League is tougher to achieve in the Premier League than any other division on the continent.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 18:52 UK

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Champions League football must be on the agenda for Liverpool next season, but says earning a top-four finish will be tougher than ever.

The Reds' outside hopes of challenging Chelsea for the Premier League title have come to a halt following a recent run of poor form that saw them collect three points from a possible 15.

Liverpool now sit one point outside of the congested European berths, with just four points between Manchester City in second and Manchester United in sixth.

Klopp believes that qualifying for the Champions League is tougher in England than any other division on the continent, but says that must be the overriding target for his side rather than settling for the Europa League.

"Things that I don't have, I don't miss," he told the Liverpool Echo. "But of course I enjoyed being in that competition a lot and that's where we want to be. To achieve that we need to qualify. We didn't qualify this season. We are working to go there as soon as possible. We saw this week again what a strong competition the Europa League is too.

"Strong teams, intense games. We enjoyed it last season, well we did until the last match day! We had some wonderful games in that competition. But of course the Champions League is THE competition. We want to be part of it. To get there we have to win a few games. We are in the race. Nothing has been decided until now. Six good teams going for four places.

"I am sure that England has to be the most difficult league in order to qualify for the Champions League, 100%. It's probably easier to go through to the next round from the group stage of the Champions League than it is to qualify in the first place in England. We know it. It's all good. Everyone knows where we could be with a few more points and all that stuff, but even then nothing would be decided. Our position is absolutely okay. We have to use it."

Liverpool, who returned to winning ways with victory over Tottenham Hotspur last time out, are back in action on February 27 when taking on Leicester City.

Germany's Mario Gotze in action Kazakhstan on March 26, 2013
Read Next:
Gotze wanted by Klopp at Liverpool?
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Report: Adam Lallana agrees new four-year Liverpool deal
 Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp desperate to secure Champions League football at Anfield
 A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool 'beat Manchester United to Yasser Larouci signing'
Gotze wanted by Klopp at Liverpool?West Ham join race to sign Ballo-Toure?Klopp: 'Summer transfer plans underway'Conte expecting Dominic Solanke exitHenderson: 'La Manga trip a bonus'
Juventus 'to make summer move for Can'Liverpool keen on Dominic Solanke?Sturridge leaves Liverpool training campSturridge sits out Liverpool trainingKlopp expects Lovren return next week
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand