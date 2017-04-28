General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp defends new Dejan Lovren contract

Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defends the club's decision to award Dejan Lovren a new long-term contract worth a reported £100,000 a week.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended the club's decision to hand Dejan Lovren a new long-term deal worth a reported £100,000 a week.

Lovren put pen to paper on a contract extension that is understood to keep him at Anfield until 2021 earlier today, although the deal has been greeted with a negative reaction by many fans.

The 27-year-old was Liverpool's hero a year ago when he scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Borussia Dortmund to send the Reds into the semi-finals of the Europa League, but more recently he has drawn criticism for his performance during Sunday's 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

"In a situation like this I know how football supporters think: if you had asked them after the Dortmund game they would have said 'Give him a 20-year contract'. When you see the Crystal Palace game they think 'Can we find another team who could have him?'. The truth is in between. In a situation like this you have to look outside," he told reporters.

"If Dejan played for another club you'd think about signing him and then you think what you'd have to pay for him and it would be a big number of money. Giving him a new contract, working with him, he is 27 years old - the best time for a centre-half is still to come. I don't know a lot about it but I heard he had a difficult start at Liverpool but he has really settled so that's really good.

"He is physically strong, quick and a good footballer. Sometimes decision-making could be better but no-one out there - and we watch a lot - is perfect. We really think he can help us a lot and we can help him in these few decisive parts of his game and that is what we want to do. I am so happy about the news."

Lovren has made 25 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring two goals.

Kevin Stewart in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Read Next:
Brighton to move for Liverpool midfielder?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dejan Lovren, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Jurgen Klopp defends new Dejan Lovren contract
 Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
Dejan Lovren signs new long-term deal at Liverpool
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge back in Liverpool training
Klopp: 'Lovren an outstanding defender'Brighton to move for Liverpool midfielder?Lucas tips Gerrard to be coaching successEx-Liverpool chief: 'Alli demands too much'Gerrard confirmed as Liverpool U18s coach
Liverpool 'to reignite Adan interest'Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?Napoli consider move for Villa defender?Liverpool's new kit to mark 125th anniversaryAllardyce: 'Sakho injury looks serious'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 