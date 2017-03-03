Jurgen Klopp insists that he is "not a clown" despite his animated nature and the optimism he has in his Liverpool side, who are currently struggling for form.

The Reds beat Saturday's visitors Arsenal 4-3 at the beginning of the season and topped the Premier League table after a 6-1 win against Watford in November.

However, Monday's 3-1 loss at Leicester City was the latest poor result for Klopp's charges, who have won just two matches out of 12 this calendar year.

"I am not a clown even if a few people think I am," Klopp told reporters on Friday. "I am not always laughing like crazy. I am a normal person.

"We are all influenced by our experiences. So why should I be in the same mood as at the start of the season? We are not ignoring the problems we have.

"The first impression from this season (August's win over Arsenal) was spectacular. Some people may say that game was like the whole season in one game. I am 100% optimistic again."

Liverpool currently sit in fifth place in the league table ahead of their crucial clash with the Gunners.