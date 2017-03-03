General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "I am not a clown"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Friday, March 3, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he is "not a clown" despite his animated nature and the optimism he has in his struggling Liverpool side.

The Reds beat Saturday's visitors Arsenal 4-3 at the beginning of the season and topped the Premier League table after a 6-1 win against Watford in November.

However, Monday's 3-1 loss at Leicester City was the latest poor result for Klopp's charges, who have won just two matches out of 12 this calendar year.

"I am not a clown even if a few people think I am," Klopp told reporters on Friday. "I am not always laughing like crazy. I am a normal person.

"We are all influenced by our experiences. So why should I be in the same mood as at the start of the season? We are not ignoring the problems we have.

"The first impression from this season (August's win over Arsenal) was spectacular. Some people may say that game was like the whole season in one game. I am 100% optimistic again."

Liverpool currently sit in fifth place in the league table ahead of their crucial clash with the Gunners.

Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
Full Version
 