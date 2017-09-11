General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Emile Heskey: 'Jurgen Klopp did things the right way in transfer market'

Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Emile Heskey believes that manager Jurgen Klopp should be trusted in the market following the club's transfer activity in the summer.
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 21:31 UK

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has given his backing to Jurgen Klopp following a mixed bag of transfer activity.

The Reds brought in Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the summer.

RB Leipzig star Naby Keita also agreed a move to Anfield, but will not join up with the squad until next summer.

Klopp was able to keep Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho at the club, but the German failed to address the team's defensive frailties and missed out on signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Despite that, Heskey believes that the Liverpool boss should be trusted.

"You always want the club to keep buying players to improve all the time," Heskey told the Liverpool Echo. "He is doing that, but it's a journey not a sprint.

"You have got to understand people just want them to go and buy, but you can't just buy all the time. I think he is doing it the right way and taking his time with it."

Liverpool had a dreary start to the weekend when they suffered a 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, where Sadio Mane was sent off in the 37th minute.

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
