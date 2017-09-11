Emile Heskey believes that manager Jurgen Klopp should be trusted in the market following the club's transfer activity in the summer.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has given his backing to Jurgen Klopp following a mixed bag of transfer activity.

The Reds brought in Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the summer.

RB Leipzig star Naby Keita also agreed a move to Anfield, but will not join up with the squad until next summer.

Klopp was able to keep Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho at the club, but the German failed to address the team's defensive frailties and missed out on signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Despite that, Heskey believes that the Liverpool boss should be trusted.

"You always want the club to keep buying players to improve all the time," Heskey told the Liverpool Echo. "He is doing that, but it's a journey not a sprint.

"You have got to understand people just want them to go and buy, but you can't just buy all the time. I think he is doing it the right way and taking his time with it."

Liverpool had a dreary start to the weekend when they suffered a 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, where Sadio Mane was sent off in the 37th minute.