General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson pleased with Naby Keita signing

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hails Naby Keita as a "top, top player" after the club secured his signature for next season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 23:00 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has hailed Naby Keita as a "top, top player" after the club reached an agreement to sign the midfielder from RB Leipzig next summer.

Keita had been Liverpool's primary transfer target during the current transfer window, only for Leipzig to repeatedly rebuff the club's advances for the 22-year-old.

However, the Reds have now clinched a deal that will see Keita move to Anfield for £48m plus a premium in order to secure the transfer a year in advance, and Henderson is looking forward to playing alongside the Guinea international.

"If you play for top teams you are going to sign good players. I have seen Naby play quite a few times and he looks a top, top player," he told reporters.

"There have been a lot of transfer rumours over the summer and thankfully we ended up doing the business. Okay, he comes next year, but I am sure the club are delighted to get him because he will be a real addition to the squad and will hopefully help us over the next few years."

Keita scored eight goals in 31 appearances last season to help Leipzig finish as runners-up in the Bundesliga.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp "optimistic" about Liverpool chances
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson pleased with Naby Keita signing
 Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Swansea City 'unlikely to sign Renato Sanches'
Allan to leave Liverpool on loanKlopp "optimistic" about Liverpool chancesMonaco 'agree fee with Lazio for Keita'Report: Palace's third Sakho bid rejectedAgent expects Howedes to join Juventus
Lovren: 'Liverpool front three are the best'Matic expecting six-team title raceWinterburn: 'Ox wants new challenge'Liverpool to bid £75m for Lemar?Neymar 'warns Coutinho off Barcelona move'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
 