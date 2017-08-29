Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hails Naby Keita as a "top, top player" after the club secured his signature for next season.

Keita had been Liverpool's primary transfer target during the current transfer window, only for Leipzig to repeatedly rebuff the club's advances for the 22-year-old.

However, the Reds have now clinched a deal that will see Keita move to Anfield for £48m plus a premium in order to secure the transfer a year in advance, and Henderson is looking forward to playing alongside the Guinea international.

"If you play for top teams you are going to sign good players. I have seen Naby play quite a few times and he looks a top, top player," he told reporters.

"There have been a lot of transfer rumours over the summer and thankfully we ended up doing the business. Okay, he comes next year, but I am sure the club are delighted to get him because he will be a real addition to the squad and will hopefully help us over the next few years."

Keita scored eight goals in 31 appearances last season to help Leipzig finish as runners-up in the Bundesliga.