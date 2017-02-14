General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson accepts challenge to win all 13 remaining games

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says that the team will try to win every one of their 13 remaining Premier League games of the season.
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has claimed that he and his teammates will take on Jurgen Klopp's challenge to win the remainder of their Premier League games this season.

The Reds ended a winless run of five games by sealing a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last Saturday.

Eleven points currently separate themselves from league leaders Chelsea, who have an eight-point advantage over the rest of the pack.

"That is the aim. From day one we've said the aim is to win every game," The Mirror quotes Henderson as saying. "Sometimes it is not possible but that's our aim and our aim is to do that from now until the end of the season.

"We have fantastic quality in the team, great mentality and great character, but it is no good me saying that it is up to us to show that from now until the end of the season.

"As players we take the responsibility as we feel as though we have let ourselves down, the manager down and the fans down. Putting in that performance against Spurs doesn't make up for it, but it is a start and a step in the right direction. No we have to build on that and keep going."

Liverpool, who are fifth in the standings, have a fight to finish in the top four as just four points separate second from sixth.

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool not a one-man team'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
