Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says that the team will try to win every one of their 13 remaining Premier League games of the season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has claimed that he and his teammates will take on Jurgen Klopp's challenge to win the remainder of their Premier League games this season.

The Reds ended a winless run of five games by sealing a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last Saturday.

Eleven points currently separate themselves from league leaders Chelsea, who have an eight-point advantage over the rest of the pack.

"That is the aim. From day one we've said the aim is to win every game," The Mirror quotes Henderson as saying. "Sometimes it is not possible but that's our aim and our aim is to do that from now until the end of the season.

"We have fantastic quality in the team, great mentality and great character, but it is no good me saying that it is up to us to show that from now until the end of the season.

"As players we take the responsibility as we feel as though we have let ourselves down, the manager down and the fans down. Putting in that performance against Spurs doesn't make up for it, but it is a start and a step in the right direction. No we have to build on that and keep going."

Liverpool, who are fifth in the standings, have a fight to finish in the top four as just four points separate second from sixth.