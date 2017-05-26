General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Steven Gerrard: Liverpool "blessed" to have Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard claims that top players will 'jump at the chance' to work with "world-class manager" Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 19:46 UK

Steven Gerrard has backed Jurgen Klopp to attract big-name signings to Liverpool and guide the club back to their glory days of the past.

The Reds have the lure of Champions League football to lure potential recruits this summer after finishing fourth in the Premier League during the 2016-17 campaign.

Gerrard, who played under Klopp for a one-off game against Sydney FC earlier this week, believes that his former side are in good hands for as long as the German remains in charge.

"If Jurgen Klopp had been at the club three or four years I believe I would have been part of him delivering big trophies," he told the Daily Mail.

"It's how he makes you feel. I went to play in a friendly and felt like it was the World Cup final. We're blessed to have him. If I'm a top player and I get offered the chance to play for this club - and a world-class manager - I'd jump at it."

Liverpool have most recently been linked with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk of Southampton, although Klopp does not expect any new players to be brought on board early in the summer.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Steven Gerrard, Jurgen Klopp, Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Steven Gerrard: Liverpool "blessed" to have Jurgen Klopp
 Tite participates in a Brazil training session at the team headquarters in Sao Paulo on June 15, 2016
Brazil boss Tite 'unsurprised' Barcelona want Philippe Coutinho
 John Terry gets emotional during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Jamie Carragher mocks John Terry over contrived substitution
Alex Manninger to retire from footballLiverpool reject Celtic bid for Wilson?Klopp may have to wait for transfersResult: Liverpool cruise to victory in SydneyLive Commentary: Sydney FC 0-3 Liverpool - as it happened
Milner happy to continue in defenceLiverpool 'want Casillas on free transfer'Milner: 'Next step is winning trophies'Barton: 'Worst Liverpool side I've faced'Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 