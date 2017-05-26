Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard claims that top players will 'jump at the chance' to work with "world-class manager" Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard has backed Jurgen Klopp to attract big-name signings to Liverpool and guide the club back to their glory days of the past.

The Reds have the lure of Champions League football to lure potential recruits this summer after finishing fourth in the Premier League during the 2016-17 campaign.

Gerrard, who played under Klopp for a one-off game against Sydney FC earlier this week, believes that his former side are in good hands for as long as the German remains in charge.

"If Jurgen Klopp had been at the club three or four years I believe I would have been part of him delivering big trophies," he told the Daily Mail.

"It's how he makes you feel. I went to play in a friendly and felt like it was the World Cup final. We're blessed to have him. If I'm a top player and I get offered the chance to play for this club - and a world-class manager - I'd jump at it."

Liverpool have most recently been linked with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk of Southampton, although Klopp does not expect any new players to be brought on board early in the summer.