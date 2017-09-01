Steven Gerrard believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could give the "best years" of his career to Liverpool following his deadline-day move from Arsenal.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has praised the club for bringing in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old joined the Merseyside outfit on the final day of the summer transfer window for a reported £35m fee.

The England international was also said to be wanted by Chelsea, but the midfielder rejected the Premier League champions to move to Anfield.

"Well I think he's already become a fantastic player, and that's the reason why we spent £35m on him," the London Evening Standard quotes Gerrard as saying.

"I think he definitely strengthens the group and the team. He's English, he's 24, he's just coming into his peak years, he's very quick and an exciting player.

"He seems as if he wasn't happy at Arsenal, so now hopefully he can settle down and give his best years of his career to Liverpool Football Club. I think it's a very positive signing."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has previously stated that he would prefer to play central midfield as opposed to the wings.