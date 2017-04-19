Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard says that Everton youngster Tom Davies has the potential to become a "superstar" at Goodison Park.

The teenager has established as a first-team regular under Ronald Koeman, while he already has two goals to his name after efforts against Manchester City and Leicester City respectively.

Gerrard took a similar path at the start of his career at Anfield, and he has suggested that the 18-year-old has the potential to become a "superstar".

He told BT Sport: "I think the one to be excited about at Everton is Tom Davies, who seems to have broken in and stayed in. Terrific footballer, scored a few exciting goals.

"What he has done is he has announced himself and basically said to a regular starter: 'I am taking your place. I am staying in there', and they are the ones that usually go on to become superstars."

Everton recently handed Davies a long-term contract at Goodison Park.