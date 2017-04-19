Steven Gerrard: 'Tom Davies can become a superstar'

Tom Davies in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard says that Everton youngster Tom Davies has the potential to become a "superstar" at Goodison Park.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed that he has been impressed with the emergence of midfielder Tom Davies at Everton.

The teenager has established as a first-team regular under Ronald Koeman, while he already has two goals to his name after efforts against Manchester City and Leicester City respectively.

Gerrard took a similar path at the start of his career at Anfield, and he has suggested that the 18-year-old has the potential to become a "superstar".

He told BT Sport: "I think the one to be excited about at Everton is Tom Davies, who seems to have broken in and stayed in. Terrific footballer, scored a few exciting goals.

"What he has done is he has announced himself and basically said to a regular starter: 'I am taking your place. I am staying in there', and they are the ones that usually go on to become superstars."

Everton recently handed Davies a long-term contract at Goodison Park.

