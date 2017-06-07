Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has backed the club's pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
The 25-year-old is thought to prefer a move to Anfield ahead of other interested parties such as Manchester City and Chelsea, with any deal expected to cost at least £50m.
The potential transfer hit a snag earlier this week when Southampton called for an investigation into Liverpool's approach for the Dutchman, but Gerrard believes that it would be a good signing if it goes through.
"I'd love to see him in a red shirt. I'm a huge fan," he told a 'Steven Gerrard Live' event in Belfast.
"I thought he was fantastic at Celtic and I thought we should have had a go for him back then. It will cost us a few more quid but I think he is a piece of the jigsaw that would be very welcome and very big for this team."
Van Dijk was limited to 21 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign having been sidelined since January through injury.