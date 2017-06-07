Steven Gerrard backs Virgil van Dijk signing

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes that Virgil van Dijk is a missing part of Jurgen Klopp's jigsaw amid speculation that he will join the club from Southampton.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has backed the club's pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 25-year-old is thought to prefer a move to Anfield ahead of other interested parties such as Manchester City and Chelsea, with any deal expected to cost at least £50m.

The potential transfer hit a snag earlier this week when Southampton called for an investigation into Liverpool's approach for the Dutchman, but Gerrard believes that it would be a good signing if it goes through.

"I'd love to see him in a red shirt. I'm a huge fan," he told a 'Steven Gerrard Live' event in Belfast.

"I thought he was fantastic at Celtic and I thought we should have had a go for him back then. It will cost us a few more quid but I think he is a piece of the jigsaw that would be very welcome and very big for this team."

Van Dijk was limited to 21 Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign having been sidelined since January through injury.

Ryan Bertrand in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
