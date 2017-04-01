Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 52,920
Liverpool
3-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31'), Origi (60')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40'), Williams (62')

Emre Can: 'Liverpool back to their best'

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can believes that his side are back to their best following a mid-season slump having made it four unbeaten with victory over Everton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 20:10 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has claimed that his side are back to their best following their 3-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday.

The Reds endured a dreadful start to 2017, winning just two of 12 games across all competitions to end any hope of winning silverware this season.

However, they have since returned to form with three wins and a draw from their last four outings, and Can challenged his side to maintain that form if they are to hold on to a Champions League place.

"It has not been secured (with this result) but it is our target to play in the Champions League," he told reporters.

"In December, January and February was not our best football but now we are back, we did it in the last couple of games.

"It was very important to win that game. There are still eight games to go and we have to keep it up."

With Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all dropping points this weekend, Liverpool now sit third in the table with a five-point cushion to fifth place.

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Your Comments
Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
