Emre Can: 'Liverpool back to their best'

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has claimed that his side are back to their best following their 3-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday.

The Reds endured a dreadful start to 2017, winning just two of 12 games across all competitions to end any hope of winning silverware this season.

However, they have since returned to form with three wins and a draw from their last four outings, and Can challenged his side to maintain that form if they are to hold on to a Champions League place.

"It has not been secured (with this result) but it is our target to play in the Champions League," he told reporters.

"In December, January and February was not our best football but now we are back, we did it in the last couple of games.

"It was very important to win that game. There are still eight games to go and we have to keep it up."

With Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all dropping points this weekend, Liverpool now sit third in the table with a five-point cushion to fifth place.