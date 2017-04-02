Liverpool striker Divock Origi reiterates that he wants to start games more regularly for the club, having found the net five times in the Premier League this season.

Divock Origi has claimed that he is the ideal candidate to step into the Liverpool fold should Sadio Mane be ruled out of action.

Mane damaged his knee following a challenge with Leighton Baines in the 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday, leaving the Reds with an anxious wait to see how serious the injury is.

Origi, who has admitted in the past to being upset by his lack of starts this season, came off the bench once again to score the killer third for Liverpool at Anfield.

The Belgium international is now hoping to enjoy an extended run in the starting lineup after reiterating his desire to be one of the main men on Merseyside.

"I always said I want to be a top striker for this team and I feel that I can be, so I think I'm willing to prove on the pitch that I'm not an option for the future, but an option for today," The Mirror quotes him as saying.

"The team comes first and I'm very happy to help the team and the supporters and the club, of course."

Origi now has five goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, with 19 of those outings coming from the bench.