Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Mane (16', 18')
Henderson (52'), Matip (56'), Milner (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Heung-min (28'), Kane (67'), Winks (71'), Dier (78'), Alderweireld (83')

Mousa Dembele: 'Liverpool wanted victory more than Tottenham Hotspur'

Joel Matip and Dele Alli in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Mousa Dembele concedes that Liverpool were 'more aggressive and less complacent' than Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's Premier League meeting at Anfield.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has confessed that his side failed to turn up at Anfield after falling to a 2-0 defeat to top-four rivals Liverpool.

The Lilywhites' disappointing away streak against the division's elite sides continued at the weekend, as two goals in the space of 138 first-half seconds from Sadio Mane earned the hosts victory.

Having seen Spurs caught cold by Liverpool, Dembele admits that he and his teammates only have themselves to blame after missing out on the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"They were much more aggressive than us and started much better than us," he told the club's official website. "At the end we can ask as many questions as we want but they were more aggressive and wanted to win more than us. I don't know why.

"The way we started, maybe we were too lax, maybe we were too complacent - it's difficult to answer. Everybody could see that they were on top of us and in every battle they were more aggressive than us."

Tottenham, who have now won just one of their last 16 games against teams in the top six, sit second in the table and 10 points off rivals Chelsea.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Read Next:
Agent: 'Mane did not reject Spurs for money'
>
View our homepages for Mousa Dembele, Sadio Mane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Joel Matip and Dele Alli in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Mousa Dembele: 'Liverpool wanted victory more than Tottenham Hotspur'
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Agent: 'Sadio Mane did not turn Tottenham Hotspur down over wage demands'
Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool not a one-man team'Klopp plays down Liverpool title hopesLiverpool 'consider Ramirez swoop'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Pochettino laments "poor" Tottenham
Klopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'Result: Sadio Mane double downs sloppy SpursTeam News: Wijnaldum back against unchanged SpursMkhitaryan: Klopp "showed me the way"
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Joel Matip and Dele Alli in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Mousa Dembele: 'Liverpool wanted victory more than Tottenham Hotspur'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur deserve more praise'
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
Agent: 'Mane did not reject Spurs for money'Dier: 'Spurs have a lot to learn'Report: Spurs want Leicester's GrayMan City 'prepare world-record Alli bid'Pochettino laments "poor" Tottenham
Klopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'Result: Sadio Mane double downs sloppy SpursTeam News: Wijnaldum back against unchanged SpursBelotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version