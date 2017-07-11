Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho believes that both himself and the team can improve on their performances from the 2016-17 season during the upcoming campaign.

Coutinho scored a career-high 13 Premier League goals to help fire Liverpool back into the top four of the table, with the Reds finishing four places and 16 points better off than the previous season.

However, having returned to pre-season training today following an extended summer break, Coutinho quickly set his sights on even loftier targets as the Reds look to end a five-year wait for silverware.

"I am very happy to be back here and I am ready to start pre-season. I had a very good summer with my family and friends in Brazil and had enough time to rest and enjoy it. To be honest, it was not that hot there... but still a little bit warmer than here!" he told the club's official website.

"But it was nice to come back in and see my teammates here today. I am not training with them yet, but soon I will be back with them and I am looking forward to that. I am working; every day I try to improve and I hope this season I can do even better than the last season. I am always aiming to improve.

"It was a good season. Of course, we wanted to win something, but we are ready here to start again to do everything to have a better season. Everyone has big confidence and this is the key for the players. I am confident – I think everyone is."

Liverpool will begin the new Premier League season away to Watford on August 12.