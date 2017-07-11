General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana return to Liverpool training

Liverpool welcome midfield duo Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana to pre-season training following an extended summer break.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 14:19 UK

Liverpool midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana have returned to training following an extended summer break.

The pair joined up with the squad a week later than the majority of their teammates having been given extra time off due to their involvement in international duty at the beginning of June.

Coutinho was in action with Brazil against Argentina and Australia, while Lallana took part in England's double-header against France and Scotland.

Both have now returned to Melwood, although they are unlikely to be involved in Wednesday's opening pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers as they work their way back up to full fitness.


Liverpool begin their new Premier League season away to Watford on August 12.

Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Read Next:
Hamann "cautious" over Mohamed Salah
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?
 Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Juventus maintain pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
Liverpool complete signing of Chelsea forward Dominic Solanke
Coutinho, Lallana return to trainingOxlade-Chamberlain nearing Arsenal exit?Klopp pledges support to Steven GerrardRodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Jurgen Klopp undecided on number one spot
Report: Liverpool refusing to panic buySuarez: 'Joining Liverpool was a dream'Van Dijk 'only wants Liverpool move'James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'AC Milan 'plotting £71m Aubameyang swoop'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 