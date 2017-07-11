Liverpool midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana have returned to training following an extended summer break.
The pair joined up with the squad a week later than the majority of their teammates having been given extra time off due to their involvement in international duty at the beginning of June.
Coutinho was in action with Brazil against Argentina and Australia, while Lallana took part in England's double-header against France and Scotland.
Both have now returned to Melwood, although they are unlikely to be involved in Wednesday's opening pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers as they work their way back up to full fitness.
Day 1⃣ for this duo. 🏃— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2017
Full gallery of their return: https://t.co/8Ledy3fU54 pic.twitter.com/ADn019BTUb
Liverpool begin their new Premier League season away to Watford on August 12.