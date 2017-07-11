Liverpool welcome midfield duo Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana to pre-season training following an extended summer break.

Liverpool midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana have returned to training following an extended summer break.

The pair joined up with the squad a week later than the majority of their teammates having been given extra time off due to their involvement in international duty at the beginning of June.

Coutinho was in action with Brazil against Argentina and Australia, while Lallana took part in England's double-header against France and Scotland.

Both have now returned to Melwood, although they are unlikely to be involved in Wednesday's opening pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers as they work their way back up to full fitness.

Liverpool begin their new Premier League season away to Watford on August 12.