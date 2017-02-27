Feb 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
Liverpool
Vardy (28', 60'), Drinkwater (39')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Coutinho (68')

Jamie Carragher slams Leicester City, Liverpool players

Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
© Getty Images
Jamie Carragher hits out at the Leicester City players and Liverpool following Monday night's Premier League meeting.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:22 UK

Jamie Carragher launched a verbal attack on both Leicester City and Liverpool following Monday night's Premier League game.

The Foxes put in a performance in complete contrast to the displays of recent weeks as they managed to earn a 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium.

The players seemed rejuvenated following the departure of manager Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked by the Foxes last Thursday with the club lingering around the relegation zone.

Jamie Vardy scored twice and Danny Drinkwater also got on the scoresheet, while Philippe Coutinho nabbed a consolation goal for Liverpool, who have claimed victory just once in their last seven league games.

"I've been watching football for a very, very long time and I don't think I've ever seen a game of football where two teams should come off the pitch and hold their heads in shame," Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"Liverpool for how bad they were and Leicester for how good they were on the back of how poor they've been just through effort and commitment. In some ways it may even reinforce that they haven't done enough for Claudio Ranieri."

Leicester are now two points above the dropzone, while Jurgen Klopp's Reds reside fifth, one point behind this weekend's opponents Arsenal.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
