Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool are in danger of missing out on the top four if they continue in the manner that they are.

Jurgen Klopp's side have only managed to win one of their seven matches in 2017, which was a 1-0 triumph over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

On Wednesday night, the Reds squandered an opportunity to reach the EFL Cup final as they were beaten 2-0 on aggregate by Southampton.

Liverpool were Premier League title challengers in the first half of the season, but some unwelcome results pushed the club down to 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

The Merseyside outfit, who face an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, currently sit fourth in the league standings, with just six points separating second from sixth.

"If Liverpool continue like this, everything will go out the window - the FA Cup, the top four challenge," Carragher told talkSPORT. "The way they play and the way they train is so intense - they don't go through the motions in training and at times they train twice a day, which is something you normally just do in pre-season.

"So, with no winter break, it's going to be interesting to see how Klopp deals with this now because there's still the second half of the season to go.

"It's worrying. You wonder how he going to lift and change this. There's still three or four months of the season to go and its worrying that legs are looking tired in the middle of January."

Liverpool have kept just two clean sheets in 2017.