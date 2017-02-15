General view of Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can: 'It is not easy to ignore criticism'

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can admits that it has been hard to ignore the critics following a dismal spell for the Reds.
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has admitted that it has been hard avoiding criticism of the team following a tough start to 2017.

Before sealing a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side had only picked up one win in 10 games.

The Reds' Premier League title bid has dwindled considering that they are currently fifth in the table, 11 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, but they still have a chance of top four with just four points separating second from sixth.

"It's not easy to ignore what people are saying because you naturally tend to read the newspapers and speak to friends and a lot of people in the city," the Liverpool Echo quotes Can as saying.

"Of course they want to talk about football. It's not easy to ignore, but we have to try and do that because it's the best way to focus on the games ahead.

"The most important thing is that we have to stick together. When we have good performances we stick together, and we must do the same when we have bad performances.

"[Klopp] is a very positive guy and has been encouraging us and trying to help us have a positive frame of mind so that everybody believes and thinks positively again."

Liverpool do not play again until February 27 when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Henderson accepts challenge to win every game
