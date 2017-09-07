Sam Allardyce says that Liverpool's defence may cost them the chance of winning the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made an impressive start to the new campaign, taking seven points from their first three fixtures and thrashing rivals Arsenal 4-0 last time out.

The Reds have also claimed two clean sheets in that run but pointing to their defensive record last season - conceding 16 more goals than Tottenham Hotspur and nine more than champions Chelsea - Allardyce thinks that they may come unstuck once again.

"My only concern about Jurgen Klopp's side is, defensively, are they sound enough to win the Premier League?" he told talkSPORT. "Certainly from a possession, attacking and flair point of view, they have got it all. They have got goals and great energy. But set-pieces against seem to be a big problem for them.

"No matter how well they play against the opposition they switch off on a set-piece and that could end up costing them a lot of points.

"The game is played two ways: one is played in possession and one is played out of it. You have got to be masters of both of those if you are going to win the Premier League.

"The Premier League is generally won - certainly over the last 10, 15 years - by the team with the best defensive record."

Liverpool last boasted the Premier League's best defence in 2001-02, a season which saw them finish runners-up to the Gunners.