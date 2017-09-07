General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Sam Allardyce questions Liverpool defence

Andrew Robertson in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on August 19, 2017
Sam Allardyce says that Liverpool's defence may cost them the chance of winning the Premier League title this season.
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Former West Ham United and England manager Sam Allardyce has suggested that Liverpool's defence could cost them a shot at winning the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made an impressive start to the new campaign, taking seven points from their first three fixtures and thrashing rivals Arsenal 4-0 last time out.

The Reds have also claimed two clean sheets in that run but pointing to their defensive record last season - conceding 16 more goals than Tottenham Hotspur and nine more than champions Chelsea - Allardyce thinks that they may come unstuck once again.

"My only concern about Jurgen Klopp's side is, defensively, are they sound enough to win the Premier League?" he told talkSPORT. "Certainly from a possession, attacking and flair point of view, they have got it all. They have got goals and great energy. But set-pieces against seem to be a big problem for them.

"No matter how well they play against the opposition they switch off on a set-piece and that could end up costing them a lot of points.

"The game is played two ways: one is played in possession and one is played out of it. You have got to be masters of both of those if you are going to win the Premier League.

"The Premier League is generally won - certainly over the last 10, 15 years - by the team with the best defensive record."

Liverpool last boasted the Premier League's best defence in 2001-02, a season which saw them finish runners-up to the Gunners.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain speaks to the media on September 2, 2015
Your Comments
Philippe Coutinho receives a hug from manager Jurgen Klopp after coming off during the League Cup semi-final between Stoke and Liverpool on January 5, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: Philippe Coutinho "looks really promising"
 Andrew Robertson in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on August 19, 2017
 David Silva goes up against Jordan Henderson during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Preview: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
