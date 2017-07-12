Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the pre-season friendly enHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the pre-season friendly encounter between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park.
The Reds ease themselves back into action after a 50-day break by making the short trip across the River Mersey for the first of eight pre-season outings.
Tranmere are themselves competing for the first time this summer, as they prepare for a third campaign at non-league level following their heartbreaking playoff final defeat to Forest Green Rovers in May.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Micky Mellon: "What we wanted to do in our recruitment was bring players, who bring different qualities to the strikers that we already have, into the building. A bit like a golf bag, where you have different clubs to do different things, we found that throughout the season we would like to have different players available for certain games because we felt that was what we needed to do. Or different parts in that game – we'd like to be able to bring people off the bench and do a bit of something different for us."
Jurgen Klopp: "Pretty much all of the players will play at Tranmere. Of course, not Adam and Phil – they only arrived on Tuesday and they have to train now, then we will see how far they are before the game at Wigan. It is not even sure we will try this, so then for sure in Asia they will be a part of the lineup. Everyone who can run, if you like, will play! So that's what we will try to do, we have a nice and big group at the moment. Little problems here, little problems there, but not too much so far."
STARTING XI: Davies; Buxton, McNulty, Sutton, Ridehalgh; Duggan, Harris, Hughes, Norburn; Cook, Norwood
SUBS BENCH: Jennings, Pilling, Clarke, Gumbs, Dunn, Solomon-Davies, Owusu (trialist), Mangan, Rokka
FIRST-HALF XI: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Henderson, Grujic, Wijnaldum, Ojo, Firmino, Sturridge
SECOND-HALF XI: Karius, Clyne, Gomez, Klavan, Flanagan, Stewart, Chirivella, Woodburn, Markovic, Kent, Solanke