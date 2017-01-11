Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva insists that he is "ready" to face Southampton in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup despite speculation linking him with a January exit.

Lucas has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks, and admitted that he is unhappy with his lack of game time having made just three Premier League starts for the club all season.

However, the Brazilian has played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool's last three games in the EFL Cup and hopes to be able to help the Reds to the final for the second year in a row.

"Everyone is ready to play. Especially for me, hopefully I can play as I played all the rounds until now," he told PA Sport.

"It is a competition we want to do well in as we came very close last year. Hopefully we can have two good games in the semi-final against a very difficult team and get to the final."

Lucas, who has been tipped for a move to Inter Milan, is currently the longest-serving player at Liverpool having joined in 2007.