Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Liverpool

Lucas Leiva "ready" for EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva insists that he is "ready" to face Southampton in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup despite speculation linking him with a January exit.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 15:19 UK

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has insisted that he is "ready" to play in Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton.

Lucas has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks, and admitted that he is unhappy with his lack of game time having made just three Premier League starts for the club all season.

However, the Brazilian has played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool's last three games in the EFL Cup and hopes to be able to help the Reds to the final for the second year in a row.

"Everyone is ready to play. Especially for me, hopefully I can play as I played all the rounds until now," he told PA Sport.

"It is a competition we want to do well in as we came very close last year. Hopefully we can have two good games in the semi-final against a very difficult team and get to the final."

Lucas, who has been tipped for a move to Inter Milan, is currently the longest-serving player at Liverpool having joined in 2007.

Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Read Next:
Latest team news: Southampton vs. Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Lucas Leiva, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Lucas Leiva "ready" for EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho crosses the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Jurgen Klopp rules out Philippe Coutinho sale
Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Sakho'Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'Roberto Firmino home hit by burglarsPuel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool'Lucas unhappy with lack of game time
Latest team news: Southampton vs. LiverpoolLiverpool, Dortmund fans win FIFA awardKlopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tieCoutinho in line for Liverpool return at St Mary'sReading land Tiago Ilori from Liverpool
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Lucas Leiva "ready" for EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Mamadou Sakho'
Puel: 'Southampton ready for Liverpool'Latest team news: Southampton vs. LiverpoolSofiane Boufal withdraws from Morocco squadKlopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tieJose Fonte omitted from Southampton squad
Yoshida "disappointed" with FA Cup drawSouthampton join race for Mamadou Sakho?Everton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'Puel unwilling to discuss Fonte's futureSouthampton midfielder Gape joins Wycombe
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version