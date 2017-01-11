Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-0
Liverpool
Redmond (20')
Tadic (65'), Rodriguez (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Jurgen Klopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool players

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stresses that Southampton will be in for a "completely different game" in two weeks' time following a poor first-leg showing from his side.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 23:15 UK

Jurgen Klopp has admitted to being unhappy with Liverpool's performance in their 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Southampton, but insists that it will be a different story in the second leg.

The Reds trail their opponents 1-0 at the halfway stage in the tie after conceding to a Nathan Redmond strike 20 minutes in at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Klopp confesses that Southampton were deserved winners on the day and perhaps could have won by more - with Redmond ruing his side's inability to put the tie out of reach - though the German has now warned the Saints to prepare for a far tougher test in a fortnight's time.

"After the goal we conceded the reaction was not good," he told Sky Sports News. "We lost timing, we were not compact enough, everything changed and that reaction was not good. Maybe it is easy to explain - we made wrong decisions - but it is a cup game and especially in an away cup game you concede a goal and it is tough.

"They had the biggest chances because we were not compact enough in situations and Loris Karius had to save our life - a deserved win for Southampton but it is only half time. In this moment I am not too happy with the performance after 1-0. We should have been more clear in our passing.

"It is difficult, we could have done better. Things like this happen. We were in a good shape when we started, but the reaction was not good. Why exactly I will have to look again. The second leg will be a completely different game. Nobody should think it is already decided."

Liverpool, winners of the League Cup on eight previous occasions, face Manchester United and Swansea City prior to the return meeting with Southampton on January 25.

Nathan Redmond leaps like a leopard during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version