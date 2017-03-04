Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Arsenal
 

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Daniel Sturridge will miss at least another week of training due to a "very small" injury, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Daniel Sturridge will not play a part in the Premier League meeting with Arsenal after suffering another injury setback.

The England international has been plagued by a number of niggling issues during his time at Anfield, leading to suggestions that the Reds are desperate to offload in the summer.

Sturridge was a surprise omission from the squad for last Monday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City, but Klopp says the illness bug that kept him out of that one is a separate issue to the "small" injury sustained this week - enough to keep him on the sidelines for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday.

"Daniel was ill, really ill in truth. And now he has a strain in the hip muscle in a rehab session," he told reporters. "It's not the biggest one, it's very small, but it keeps him out of normal training for another week. He can already train but not full team training."

Liverpool are also without skipper Jordan Henderson for the second game running with a foot injury, while Dejan Lovren's knee requires further monitoring prior to the game.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC passes the ball during the international friendly match between Adelaide United and Liverpool FC at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2015
Read Next:
Henderson ruled out of Arsenal clash
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson, Dejan Lovren, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback
 Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a second goal during the French L1 football match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Gerland stadium in Lyon, southeastern France, on November 8, 2015
Arsenal 'want Alexandre Lacazette to replace Alexis Sanchez'
 Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger during the game between Liverpool and Arsenal on January 13, 2016
Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Henderson ruled out of Arsenal clashAC Milan interested in Sturridge?Jurgen Klopp: "I am not a clown"Liverpool to move for Leicester City star?Rodgers: 'Liverpool must trust Klopp'
Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, LeicesterRedknapp: 'Reds no better than under Rodgers'Lovren returns to Liverpool trainingMurphy: 'Liverpool five years from title'Ramsey, Koscielny return to training
> Liverpool Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 