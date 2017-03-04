Daniel Sturridge will miss at least another week of training due to a "very small" injury, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Daniel Sturridge will not play a part in the Premier League meeting with Arsenal after suffering another injury setback.

The England international has been plagued by a number of niggling issues during his time at Anfield, leading to suggestions that the Reds are desperate to offload in the summer.

Sturridge was a surprise omission from the squad for last Monday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City, but Klopp says the illness bug that kept him out of that one is a separate issue to the "small" injury sustained this week - enough to keep him on the sidelines for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday.

"Daniel was ill, really ill in truth. And now he has a strain in the hip muscle in a rehab session," he told reporters. "It's not the biggest one, it's very small, but it keeps him out of normal training for another week. He can already train but not full team training."

Liverpool are also without skipper Jordan Henderson for the second game running with a foot injury, while Dejan Lovren's knee requires further monitoring prior to the game.