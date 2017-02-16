Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge misses his side's first two training sessions in La Manga due to a virus.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has missed his side's first two training sessions of their warm-weather break to La Manga in South-East Spain.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has taken his players abroad for a mid-season training camp during the break for the FA Cup fifth round, with Liverpool not in action again until February 27.

However, Sturridge was unable to take part in the team's first full day at the camp, missing out on two sessions due to a virus.

The club's medical staff decided that it was best for the England international to remain at the team hotel and are hopeful that he will be able to participate in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Klopp also confirmed that Dejan Lovren and Marko Grujic should return to first-team training next week after staying at Melwood to continue their recoveries from injury.