Daniel Sturridge sits out Liverpool training

Daniel Sturridge warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge misses his side's first two training sessions in La Manga due to a virus.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has missed his side's first two training sessions of their warm-weather break to La Manga in South-East Spain.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has taken his players abroad for a mid-season training camp during the break for the FA Cup fifth round, with Liverpool not in action again until February 27.

However, Sturridge was unable to take part in the team's first full day at the camp, missing out on two sessions due to a virus.

The club's medical staff decided that it was best for the England international to remain at the team hotel and are hopeful that he will be able to participate in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Klopp also confirmed that Dejan Lovren and Marko Grujic should return to first-team training next week after staying at Melwood to continue their recoveries from injury.

Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp expects Lovren return next week
>
View our homepages for Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klopp, Dejan Lovren, Marko Grujic, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Daniel Sturridge warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Daniel Sturridge sits out Liverpool training
 Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
Jurgen Klopp expects Dejan Lovren return next week
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Liverpool-linked Gabriel Barbosa "very happy" at Inter Milan
Can: 'It's not easy to ignore criticism'Mane thanks Liverpool fans for 'easing heartache'Man United, Liverpool 'scout Malcolm'Henderson accepts challenge to win every gameDembele: 'Liverpool wanted win more than us'
Agent: 'Mane did not reject Spurs for money'Wijnaldum: 'Liverpool not a one-man team'Klopp plays down Liverpool title hopesLiverpool 'consider Ramirez swoop'Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand