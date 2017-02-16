Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful of having Dejan Lovren and Marko Grujic back in first-team training when the squad return from Spain.

The Croatia international has missed Liverpool's last two games with a knee injury, and remained at Melwood while the rest of the squad flew out to La Manga in Spain for a mid-season training camp.

Marko Grujic also stayed at Melwood as he continues his recovery from a tendon problem, but Klopp is hopeful of having both back in training upon their return from Spain.

"That was the decision of the medical department. Of course we have here exactly the same possibilities in the medical department and we have fantastic people at home and they can take care of the players [at home] and take care of them, which makes more sense," he told the club's official website.

"Hopefully, especially Dejan, [they] can come back to training after when we come back on Sunday, that would be great.

"Same for Marko Grujic, who is close but not close enough to make the sessions with us, and it's not nice for a player when you're close but you see this, so do your stuff and train [with the group] in the moment you can do it again. So that's all, there are no other reasons."

Liverpool's next match sees them take on champions Leicester City on Monday, February 27.