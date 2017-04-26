Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could reportedly play again this season after taking part in a light training session on Wednesday.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge reportedly has a chance of playing before the season is out, despite media outlets suggesting otherwise.

It was recently claimed that a hip problem would make the England international unavailable for the rest of the campaign.

This news led to suggestions that Sturridge's Liverpool career could be over, but the Liverpool Echo reports that the 27-year-old could yet make an appearance in the final four games of the season.

The publication claims that the striker stepped up his rehabilitation from injury by taking part in a training session away from his teammates, but he is unlikely to return to full training this week.

Liverpool will face Watford, Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their last few games of the campaign, which they hope to finish in a top-four place.

As it stands, the Reds are third in the table, two points above Manchester City and three ahead of Manchester United, but both of those clubs have two games in hand.