Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge 'could play again before end of the season'

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could reportedly play again this season after taking part in a light training session on Wednesday.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 16:31 UK

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge reportedly has a chance of playing before the season is out, despite media outlets suggesting otherwise.

It was recently claimed that a hip problem would make the England international unavailable for the rest of the campaign.

This news led to suggestions that Sturridge's Liverpool career could be over, but the Liverpool Echo reports that the 27-year-old could yet make an appearance in the final four games of the season.

The publication claims that the striker stepped up his rehabilitation from injury by taking part in a training session away from his teammates, but he is unlikely to return to full training this week.

Liverpool will face Watford, Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their last few games of the campaign, which they hope to finish in a top-four place.

As it stands, the Reds are third in the table, two points above Manchester City and three ahead of Manchester United, but both of those clubs have two games in hand.

Daniel Sturridge warms up ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Daniel Sturridge played final game for Liverpool?
