Mamadou Sakho to play no further part for Crystal Palace

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury that he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur last month.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 16:51 UK

Sam Allardyce has revealed that he is not willing to risk the fitness of Mamadou Sakho, ruling the centre-back out of Crystal Palace's remaining two matches.

The France international, in the running to be crowned the Eagles' Player of the Year following an impressive loan stint from Liverpool, has not featured since April 26.

Sakho suffered bruised and strained ligaments in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but Palace hoped to have him back for their final run-in.

However, Allardyce has confirmed that he will not rush the defender back to fitness for games with Hull City and Manchester United, meaning a likely end to his time at Selhurst Park.

Asked if a return was likely in the next 10 days, the Palace boss told reporters: "Not really, I do not think so. He has been away in France. He is back here now but I think it will not be long enough for the recovery period to think he would be available for Old Trafford.

"I did not get my hopes up too much. Some players recover quicker than others. Maybe if he was a quick healer we might have speeded the process up but that does not appear to be the case."

Allardyce expects to have James Tomkins available for Sunday's relegation battle with Hull, meanwhile, and Scott Dann may also be risked following a spell on the sidelines.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce plays down John Terry link
 Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Hull City loanee Lazar Markovic to miss remainder of season
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool don't need to sell Philippe Coutinho'
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce: 'Pressure is on Hull City'
Mamadou Sakho named on Crystal Palace's Player of the Year shortlist
