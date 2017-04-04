Liverpool 'worried Sadio Mane will miss rest of the season with knee injury'

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly worried that Sadio Mane will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 09:16 UK

Liverpool are reportedly concerned that they will be without Sadio Mane for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury in Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Senegal international was substituted in the 58th minute following a tangle of legs with Leighton Baines in the Reds' 3-1 victory over Everton.

There has been no official word from Liverpool as yet, but according to the Daily Mail, there are fears among the camp that Mane will play no part in the final eight games of the campaign.

It is believed that the full extent of the injury is currently unknown as a scan was unable to take place on Monday due to swelling around the area.

Mane departed Anfield on Saturday without crutches and did not require a brace, but it has been reported that surgery could still be an option.

The former Southampton star, who has scored 13 league goals and five assists, is expected to miss tomorrow's Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
Read Next:
Dejan Lovren: 'Contract talks ongoing'
>
View our homepages for Sadio Mane, Leighton Baines, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Liverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for James Rodriguez'
 Adam Smith in action for Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
Adam Smith: 'Bournemouth confident of Liverpool scalp'
 Divock Origi celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool striker Divock Origi ready to fill Sadio Mane void
Liverpool 'fear Mane out for rest of season'Palace 'want Sakho on permanent deal'Lovren disappointed with Barkley conductDejan Lovren: 'Contract talks ongoing'Klopp: "We will fight for everything"
Klopp hails "world-class" CoutinhoEmre Can: 'Liverpool back to their best'Klopp hopeful over Sadio Mane injuryKoeman: 'Everton controlled the game'Carragher: 'Lukaku bullied by Lovren'
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 