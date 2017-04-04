Liverpool are reportedly worried that Sadio Mane will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Liverpool are reportedly concerned that they will be without Sadio Mane for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury in Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Senegal international was substituted in the 58th minute following a tangle of legs with Leighton Baines in the Reds' 3-1 victory over Everton.

There has been no official word from Liverpool as yet, but according to the Daily Mail, there are fears among the camp that Mane will play no part in the final eight games of the campaign.

It is believed that the full extent of the injury is currently unknown as a scan was unable to take place on Monday due to swelling around the area.

Mane departed Anfield on Saturday without crutches and did not require a brace, but it has been reported that surgery could still be an option.

The former Southampton star, who has scored 13 league goals and five assists, is expected to miss tomorrow's Premier League clash against Bournemouth.