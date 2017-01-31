Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down concerns over the fitness of Sadio Mane following his return to club action during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down concerns over the fitness of Sadio Mane following his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Mane was named on the bench at Anfield having only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday and was seen with a heat pad on his knee after going out for a first-half warm-up.

However, the Senegal international went on to make a 15-minute cameo, and Klopp confirmed after the match that there is no problem with his fitness.

"I didn't ask until now but when he came into the dressing room, I saw I don't know exactly what it was, but I had a look at it and said, 'Oh my God, what's happened?' 'All good, all good' [Mane replied]," he told reporters.

"Recovery prevention – cold, hot [packs]. I didn't ask until now, but there are no problems."

Mane's appearance was his first for Liverpool since January 2.