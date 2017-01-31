Jan 31, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Wijnaldum (57')
Henderson (45'), Milner (59')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Luiz (25')
Willian (79')

Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane injury concerns

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down concerns over the fitness of Sadio Mane following his return to club action during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 16:00 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down concerns over the fitness of Sadio Mane following his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Mane was named on the bench at Anfield having only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday and was seen with a heat pad on his knee after going out for a first-half warm-up.

However, the Senegal international went on to make a 15-minute cameo, and Klopp confirmed after the match that there is no problem with his fitness.

"I didn't ask until now but when he came into the dressing room, I saw I don't know exactly what it was, but I had a look at it and said, 'Oh my God, what's happened?' 'All good, all good' [Mane replied]," he told reporters.

"Recovery prevention – cold, hot [packs]. I didn't ask until now, but there are no problems."

Mane's appearance was his first for Liverpool since January 2.

Nemanja Matic of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
Matic satisfied with point at Anfield
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'I could never be friends with Diego Costa'
 Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Roberto Firmino banned from driving for a year
Klopp plays down Mane injury worriesGerrard takes first session as Liverpool coachMatic satisfied with point at AnfieldAntonio Conte pleased with Liverpool drawSakho completes Palace loan move
Klopp "proud" of Liverpool playersYoung Liverpool striker joins TranmereMignolet 'happy with penalty save'Wijnaldum "happy" with Liverpool responseResult: Liverpool, Chelsea share the points
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version