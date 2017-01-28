Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that his side will be able to handle the direct tactics of Wolverhampton Wanderers when they meet in the FA Cup fourth round.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the club's last two fixtures have helped prepare his side for the FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both Swansea City and Southampton have secured wins at Anfield over the past six days, leaving Liverpool 10 points adrift of Chelsea in the Premier League table and out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage.

However, despite back-to-back defeats, Klopp insists that his side are ready for a similar contest with Wolves, who defied the odds to beat Stoke City in front of their own fans in the third round.

The 49-year-old told the club's official website: "If you want, the last two games were a very good test for this because Wolves are a pretty direct team. Long ball play, that makes sense, target players up front and then counter-pressing.

"It's not only about what Wolves are doing, our style of play forces the other team in a deep position. It will be again, working a lot, work to do for us, not a lot of spaces, but we are used to it and we already did it really well.

"But it should be clear, we play at Anfield - I don't hope that we will be dominant, I think that we will be dominant and then we have to find the spaces between their players."

Liverpool have won just one of their seven fixtures in 2017 - away at League Two side Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third round replay.