Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that some of his players "were embarrassed to be losing challenges" during Wednesday's FA Cup third-round tie with Plymouth Argyle.

Jurgen Klopp has declared it "job done" for Liverpool after seeing his side progress through to the fourth round of the FA Cup, but claims that some of his players 'looked embarrassed'.

The Reds produced a scrappy performance to overcome Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at Home Park on Wednesday evening, courtesy of a rare Lucas Leiva strike - his first in almost seven years.

A 293-mile trip for Liverpool ultimately ended in a positive manner, with a meeting against Wolverhampton Wanderers to look forward to later this month, but Klopp was not entirely happy with the display from his squad

"I love this in football, that everyone can cause everybody problems," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "It was a clear penalty in the first half [on Daniel Sturridge] and that would've helped because this team hadn't played together too much.

"You could see the team were looking around like they were embarrassed to be losing challenges against a fourth division team. In the second half it was good, but then it became a bit static. We had a penalty, and 2-0, 3-0, 4-0 would have been OK, but 1-0 I'm fine with that.

"I was not too concerned for going through, but I thought 'oh my god another 30 minutes', but it is all good, no extra-time, job done, let's go home. As nice as it is here, we leave as early as possible, so all good."

Liverpool turn their focus back to Premier League action next weekend as they take on Swansea City at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.