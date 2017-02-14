Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Home Park
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
2-3
Leyton Orient
Sarcevic (10'), Kennedy (65')
Kennedy (82')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Massey (43', 88'), Semedo (90')
Kennedy (37'), Parkes (37'), Hunt (42'), Semedo (52'), Kelly (70')

Liam Kelly given six-game suspension for shove on ball-boy

© Getty Images
Liam Kelly will miss Leyton Orient's next six matches after being found guilty of violent misconduct by the Football Association for pushing a ball-boy.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly has been handed a six-match ban for pushing a ball-boy during his side's League Two clash with Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

The Pilgrims called on the Football Association to take action following the incident, which was missed by the officials at the time but picked up by television cameras.

Kelly, who appeared to shove the ball-boy to the ground during Orient's 3-2 win, has now been handed a hefty suspension by the FA after being found guilty of violent conduct.

An FA statement read: "It was alleged he committed an act of violent conduct in the 86th minute which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, contrary to FA Rule E3.

"The player denied both the charge and the claim; however, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Friday evening (17 February 2017), the case in respect of the charge of violent conduct was found proven.

"Furthermore, the Regulatory Commission considered the standard penalty to be insufficient and ordered he serve an additional three-match suspension, resulting in six matches in total."

Orient remain in the League Two drop zone despite picking up their first win in nine outings at Home Park.

