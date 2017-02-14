Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Home Park
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
2-3
Leyton Orient
Sarcevic (10'), Kennedy (65')
Kennedy (82')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Massey (43', 88'), Semedo (90')
Kennedy (37'), Parkes (37'), Hunt (42'), Semedo (52'), Kelly (70')

Plymouth Argyle want FA action on Leyton Orient captain for alleged ball-boy push

A general view of Home Park ahead of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy second round match between Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town at Home Park on October 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Plymouth Argyle want the Football Association to take action on Liam Kelly after the Leyton Orient captain allegedly pushed a ball-boy in Tuesday's game between the two sides.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 20:35 UK

Plymouth Argyle have urged the Football Association to take "appropriate action" following an alleged incident involving Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly and a ball-boy during Tuesday night's game between the two sides.

Kelly is said to have pushed a Plymouth ball-boy to the ground while attempting to retrieve the ball in Orient's shock 3-2 win over the League Two promotion chasers at Home Park.

A statement on the Devon club's official website read: "During Tuesday night's match against Leyton Orient one of our ball-boys was shoved to the ground by Orient captain Liam Kelly.

"We have reviewed videos of the incident and we regard any physical or oral assault against our ball-boys, or any representative of Argyle, to be utterly unacceptable.

"We have reported the incident to the FA for them to take the appropriate action.

"We are glad to say that the ball-boy, although shocked by the incident, is otherwise okay and we thank the Green Army, on his behalf, for their concerns."

Kelly was booked for a 70th-minute foul on Ryan Donaldson, but no action was taken at the time by referee Chris Sarginson for the alleged push on the ball boy, with the time of the reported incident not specified.

Your Comments
