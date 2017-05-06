May 6, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Bloomfield Road
Blackpool
vs.
Leyton Orient
 

Leyton Orient fans cleared to attend Blackpool match

A general view of the Leyton Orient signage prior to the Sky Bet League One semi final second leg play off match between Leyton Orient and Peterborough United at Matchroom Stadium on May 13, 2014
© Getty Images
Leyton Orient fans are cleared to attend Saturday's League Two clash with Blackpool as an agreement is reached between the two clubs and the EFL.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 19:38 UK

Leyton Orient fans have been cleared to attend Saturday's League Two clash with Blackpool after an agreement was reached between the two clubs and the English Football League.

Orient's home game against Colchester United last weekend was suspended five minutes from time after fans invaded the pitch and staged a sit-down protest against owner Francesco Becchetti which lasted for more than an hour.

The fans were eventually sent home after being told that the game had been abandoned, only for the two teams to return to the field almost two hours after the stoppage to complete the match in front of empty stands.

Blackpool had been concerned that a similar incident could happen on Saturday, but the already-relegated O's will be allowed to bring 1,000 fans to the game - down 700 from the initial allocation.

"Following extensive discussions and representations made by relevant parties throughout the course of today, an agreement has been reached that delivers on the EFL's objective to ensure both sets of spectators can attend the match live," read a statement from the Leyton Orient Fans Trust.

"All remaining tickets sold to Leyton Orient supporters between now and Saturday's kick-off will be done so only on the basis that the purchaser is a current 2016/17 season ticket holder or a member of the Leyton Orient Fans Trust (LOFT). All tickets sold prior to Monday's suspension of sale remain valid."

An EFL spokesman added: "We are delighted we have been able to find an amicable solution to this particular issue and would like to place on record our thanks to all those parties who have assisted the EFL in achieving the outcome."

Leyton Orient's relegation from League Two this season ends a 112-year stay in the Football League.

General stadium view prior the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Bournemouth at Bloomfield Road on December 20, 2014
A general view of the Leyton Orient signage prior to the Sky Bet League One semi final second leg play off match between Leyton Orient and Peterborough United at Matchroom Stadium on May 13, 2014
 A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient, Colchester United fixture finishes after "abandonment"
 A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient say players and staff "paid in full" for April
A general view of the Leyton Orient signage prior to the Sky Bet League One semi final second leg play off match between Leyton Orient and Peterborough United at Matchroom Stadium on May 13, 2014
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Blackpool youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United, Aston Villa track Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel?
