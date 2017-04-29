Apr 29, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient
1-3
ColchesterColchester United
Semedo (52')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Fosu-Henry (26'), Porter (78'), Bonne (80')

Leyton Orient, Colchester United fixture finishes after "abandonment"

A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Saturday's League Two fixture between Leyton Orient and Colchester United concludes with no fans present at Brisbane Road after the game was claimed to have been abandoned.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 22:08 UK

Saturday's League Two fixture between Leyton Orient and Colchester United concluded with no fans present at Brisbane Road after initially announcing that the game had been abandoned.

Colchester's goals came from Tarique Fosu-Henry, Chris Porter and Macauley Bonne, while Sandro Semedo netted for Orient, before home fans took to the pitch in the 85th minute to protest against club owner Francesco Becchetti.

After an initial announcement that the match had been abandoned, the EFL announced that they would conclude the game from the 85th minute, around two hours after the fans had been removed from the pitch.

A statement from the EFL read: "The decision to play the match to a conclusion was agreed with both managers and with the support of the match officials. The police and stadium security staff were happy for the match to restart and this took place at approximately 6:40pm.

"Despite requests for the fans to clear the pitch, there wasn't sufficient movement to allow the game to restart following a pitch invasion. A decision was taken with the police to announce that the game had been abandoned, as it was felt this would help clear the pitch, which proved correct.

"However, it was deemed appropriate that the game needed to be played to a conclusion in order to maintain the integrity of the competition and in respect of Colchester United's position of being able to qualify for the League Two playoffs."

Orient were relegated from the Football League for the first time in their history last weekend.

New generic football image
Read Next:
FA Cup roundup: Altrincham shock Barnsley
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Francesco Becchetti, Tarique Fosu-Henry, Chris Porter, Macauley Bonne, Sandro Semedo, Football
Your Comments
More Leyton Orient News
A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient, Colchester United fixture finishes after "abandonment"
 A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient say players and staff "paid in full" for April
 A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
EFL releases statement on Leyton Orient woes as staff still unpaid
Plymouth, Portsmouth promoted to League OneEFL 'asks Orient fans trust to pay medical bills'Webb quits Leyton Orient after two monthsLeyton Orient face winding-up orderOrient skipper banned for ball-boy shove
Plymouth want FA action on Orient captainLeyton Orient name Danny Webb as new bossCavasin sacked by Leyton OrientAlberto Cavasin appointed as Orient managerLeyton Orient sack Andy Hessenthaler
> Leyton Orient Homepage
More Colchester United News
A general view of the interior of Brisbane Road before the Sky Bet League One match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale at Brisbane Road on September 14, 2013
Leyton Orient, Colchester United fixture finishes after "abandonment"
 Jordon Mutch in action for Crystal Palace on January 31, 2015
Result: Crystal Palace earn narrow pre-season friendly win over Colchester United
 George Moncur of Colchester United celebrates his goal during the pre season friendly match between Colchester and West Ham United at Weston Homes Community Stadium on July 21, 2015
Kevin Keen leaves Colchester United post
Result: Spurs cruise past ColchesterLive Commentary: Colchester 1-4 Spurs - as it happenedColchester wary of Harry Kane threatPreview: Colchester vs. TottenhamTV games for FA Cup fourth round revealed
Norwich's Kean joins Colchester on loanColchester United appoint Kevin KeenLeague One roundup: Burton stay topFA Cup roundup: Whitehawk secure replayWayne Brown named U's caretaker boss
> Colchester United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
4Luton TownLuton451917967422574
5Exeter CityExeter452181673532071
6Carlisle UnitedCarlisle451717116666068
7Blackpool4517161266452167
8Stevenage45207186760767
9Cambridge UnitedCambridge45199175849966
10Colchester UnitedColchester451812156557866
11Wycombe WanderersWycombe451812155753466
12Mansfield TownMansfield451714145248465
13Accrington StanleyAccrington451614155656062
14Grimsby Town451710185862-461
15Barnet451415165660-457
16Notts County45168215374-2156
17Crewe AlexandraCrewe451313195466-1252
18Morecambe451410215270-1852
19Yeovil TownYeovil451117174962-1350
20Cheltenham TownCheltenham451214194863-1550
21Crawley TownCrawley451311215169-1850
22Newport County451112224972-2345
23Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool451013225274-2243
RLeyton Orient45106294684-3836
> Full Version
 