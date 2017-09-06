New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

FIFA blocks midfielder Adrien Silva's move to Leicester City

Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
© Getty Images
Adrien Silva's summer switch from Sporting Lisbon to Leicester City is in doubt as FIFA has rejected the relevant paperwork to support the transfer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 09:09 UK

World football governing body FIFA has refused to accept Leicester City's documentation for the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva.

The Foxes were granted an extension to last week's 7pm cut-off point on deadline day in order to push through a transfer for the £22m-rated Portugal international.

Sporting and Leicester were confident that the move would successfully go through, but the necessary paperwork supporting the deal has been rejected.

City are now working closely with the Primeira Liga club in the hope of correcting the registration forms, though for the time being Silva's future remains in limbo.

"We are working with Adrien and Sporting Club de Portugal to overcome some issues relating to the player's registration and exploring all options to find a resolution," a Leicester spokesman said.

Silva missed Portugal's 5-1 win over Faroe Islands last Thursday to finalise talks with Leicester and has remained in England since.

Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
Read Next:
Leicester 'still waiting on Silva verdict'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Adrien Silva, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
FIFA blocks midfielder Adrien Silva's move to Leicester City
 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Leicester City 'unlikely to sign former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna'
 Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Manchester United 'never tried to sign Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez'
Lingard, Maguire cut from England squadDrinkwater pays tribute to Leicester CityMahrez 'tried to seal Man United move'Leicester: 'Terms agreed for Silva move'Sporting give green light for Silva move
Leicester 'still waiting on Silva verdict'Mahrez 'will not get Barcelona wish'Drinkwater relishing Kante reunionDanny Drinkwater completes Chelsea moveDragovic completes move to Leicester
> Leicester City Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
Sporting's midfielder Adrien Silva in action against Benfica on November 9, 2013
FIFA blocks midfielder Adrien Silva's move to Leicester City
 West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
West Ham United considering legal action against Sporting Lisbon director
 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Bacary Sagna close to deciding on new club?
Sporting refute West Ham Carvalho claimLeicester: 'Terms agreed for Silva move'Sporting give green light for Silva moveLeicester 'still waiting on Silva verdict'Leicester 'near £15m Adrien Silva deal'
Leicester target Silva leaves Portugal campBrighton complete Schelotto signingWatford complete Marvin Zeegelaar dealWest Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'Marvin Zeegelaar 'arrives at Watford'
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage



Tables
 