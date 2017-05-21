May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Team News: Islam Slimani in for Leicester

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Islam Slimani comes in for Shinji Okazaki as Leicester City welcome Bournemouth.
Islam Slimani has come in for Shinji Okazaki as Leicester City welcome Bournemouth to the King Power this afternoon.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Slimani, Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Wasilewski, Amartey, Gray, Musa, Kapustka, Okazaki

Bournemouth: Allsop; A Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Surman, Gosling, Pugh; Stanislas, Mousset
Subs: Ramsdale, B Smith, Cargill, Worthington, Ibe, Surridge, Afobe

More to follow.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
