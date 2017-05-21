Islam Slimani has come in for Shinji Okazaki as Leicester City welcome Bournemouth to the King Power this afternoon.
Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Slimani, Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Wasilewski, Amartey, Gray, Musa, Kapustka, Okazaki
Bournemouth: Allsop; A Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Surman, Gosling, Pugh; Stanislas, Mousset
Subs: Ramsdale, B Smith, Cargill, Worthington, Ibe, Surridge, Afobe
More to follow.
