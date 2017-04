Team News: Defoe fit to start for Sunderland

Jermain Defoe overcomes a knock in time to feature from the off in Sunderland's meeting with Leicester City. Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Gray, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Chilwell, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Ulloa Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Kone, Denayer, Oviedo, Ndong, Rodwell, Cattermole, Larsson, Defoe, Borini More to follow.