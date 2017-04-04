Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Sunderland
 

Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Sunderland

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live text coverage of the Premier League clash between resurgent champions Leicester City and bottom-of-the-table Sunderland.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 18:54 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Sunderland at the King Power Stadium.

The hosts come into this match having won all five of their outings so far under Craig Shakespeare, and another victory tonight could take the champions into the top half of the table.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are without a win or even a goal in their last five outings and now find themselves cast eight points adrift from safety at the bottom of the table.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
6.55pmIn midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi starts again having scored a stunning goal to open his Premier League account against Stoke, partnering Danny Drinkwater in the middle of the park. As already mentioned, Demarai Gray gets another chance to impress from the start having admitted that it was frustrated to have been in and out of the team so far this season, while on the opposite wing Riyad Mahrez will once again look to rediscover the type of form that made him so dangerous last season - a campaign that began with him scoring twice at home to Sunderland.

6.53pmThe main absentee from that Leicester side is captain Wes Morgan, who continues to struggle with a back injury and will also be a doubt for the weekend. Benalouane has deputised for the centre-back so far and keeps his place tonight off the back of a rare clean sheet for the Foxes last time out. He partners Huth, who scored an own goal in the reverse fixture, at the heart of the defence while Simpson and Fuchs operate on either flank.

6.51pmWhat can we make of those two teams, then? Well, it is no surprise to see that Leicester are unchanged from the win over Stoke on Saturday, with much of Craig Shakespeare's success having been built on going back to the basics of what made them such a strong unit last season. Marc Albrighton was the most likely to come back into the side having missed the Stoke win through illness, but he only gets a place on the bench as Gray keeps his starting role.

6.49pmSUNDERLAND SUBS: Mannon, Djilobodji, Januzaj, Anichebe, Khazri, Manquillo, Gibson

6.49pmSUNDERLAND STARTING XI: Pickford; Jones, Denayer, Kone, Oviedo; Rodwell, Cattermole, Larsson, Ndong, Borini; Defoe

6.47pmLEICESTER SUBS: Zieler, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Albrighton, Slimani, Ulloa

6.47pmLEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Ndidi, Drinkwater, Gray, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy

6.45pmGood evening! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for this midweek Premier League fixture as Leicester City host Sunderland at the King Power Stadium. These two were both in the relegation zone a little over a month ago, but the champions have looked like an entirely different team under Craig Shakespeare whereas Sunderland look increasingly doomed at the bottom of the table. We will have a more in-depth look at both clubs a little later, but for now let's start with the team news...

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Moyes: 'Sunderland must beat Leicester'
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Sunderland
 Jermain Defoe lies injured during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Team News: Defoe fit to start for Sunderland
 The delightful Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy 'almost quit football to become Ibiza party rep'
Shakespeare: 'Leicester growing in confidence'Moyes: 'Sunderland must beat Leicester'Shakespeare "very proud" of PL recordGray: 'It has been a tough season'Guus Hiddink turned down Leicester job
Shakespeare: 'Leicester still not safe'Result: Ndidi, Vardy fire Shakespeare into history booksTeam News: One change for LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester 2-0 Stoke - as it happenedAlbrighton: 'Stoke clash will be physical battle'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Sunderland News
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes backed following "wholly unacceptable" comments
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City vs. Sunderland
 Jermain Defoe lies injured during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Team News: Defoe fit to start for Sunderland
Rodwell: 'Sunderland can surprise Leicester'FA to quiz Moyes, Sunderland over "slap" commentMoyes: 'Januzaj can silence boo boys'Moyes: 'Sunderland must beat Leicester'David Moyes: "We will keep going"
Result: Britos goal helps Watford to win over SunderlandTeam News: Four changes for WatfordMazzarri: 'We will not underestimate Sunderland'Moyes pays tribute to super-fit DefoeReport: Four PL clubs want Domagoj Vida
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 