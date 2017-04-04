Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Sunderland at the King Power Stadium.
The hosts come into this match having won all five of their outings so far under Craig Shakespeare, and another victory tonight could take the champions into the top half of the table.
Sunderland, on the other hand, are without a win or even a goal in their last five outings and now find themselves cast eight points adrift from safety at the bottom of the table.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
6.55pmIn midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi starts again having scored a stunning goal to open his Premier League account against Stoke, partnering Danny Drinkwater in the middle of the park. As already mentioned, Demarai Gray gets another chance to impress from the start having admitted that it was frustrated to have been in and out of the team so far this season, while on the opposite wing Riyad Mahrez will once again look to rediscover the type of form that made him so dangerous last season - a campaign that began with him scoring twice at home to Sunderland.
6.53pmThe main absentee from that Leicester side is captain Wes Morgan, who continues to struggle with a back injury and will also be a doubt for the weekend. Benalouane has deputised for the centre-back so far and keeps his place tonight off the back of a rare clean sheet for the Foxes last time out. He partners Huth, who scored an own goal in the reverse fixture, at the heart of the defence while Simpson and Fuchs operate on either flank.
6.51pmWhat can we make of those two teams, then? Well, it is no surprise to see that Leicester are unchanged from the win over Stoke on Saturday, with much of Craig Shakespeare's success having been built on going back to the basics of what made them such a strong unit last season. Marc Albrighton was the most likely to come back into the side having missed the Stoke win through illness, but he only gets a place on the bench as Gray keeps his starting role.
6.49pmSUNDERLAND SUBS: Mannon, Djilobodji, Januzaj, Anichebe, Khazri, Manquillo, Gibson
6.49pmSUNDERLAND STARTING XI: Pickford; Jones, Denayer, Kone, Oviedo; Rodwell, Cattermole, Larsson, Ndong, Borini; Defoe
6.47pmLEICESTER SUBS: Zieler, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Albrighton, Slimani, Ulloa
6.47pmLEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs; Ndidi, Drinkwater, Gray, Mahrez; Okazaki, Vardy
6.45pmGood evening! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for this midweek Premier League fixture as Leicester City host Sunderland at the King Power Stadium. These two were both in the relegation zone a little over a month ago, but the champions have looked like an entirely different team under Craig Shakespeare whereas Sunderland look increasingly doomed at the bottom of the table. We will have a more in-depth look at both clubs a little later, but for now let's start with the team news...