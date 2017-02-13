Claudio Ranieri: 'I have been too loyal to title-winning players'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri admits that he has been "too loyal" to certain underperforming players and says Leicester City's dismal title defence has become a mental issue.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 13:22 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has hinted that he is ready to make changes to his side after standing by his title-winning flops for too long.

The Foxes find themselves just one point above the Premier League relegation zone after losing five games in succession without scoring a goal.

Ranieri was given a vote of confidence by the club's owners last week despite the woeful title defence, which is now officially the worst ever in the English top flight after 25 games.

After seeing his side slip to a 2-0 reverse at the hands of fellow strugglers Swansea City at the weekend, the Italian admits that it may now be time to stop being so loyal to certain individuals.

"Maybe I have been too loyal to the players. It is difficult," he told reporters. "When you achieve something so good you want to give them one chance, two chances, three chances. Maybe now it is time to say that's too much."

"Always I question myself but always I say, 'come on, of course we can do something good.' I don't have any plans to speak to the owner, but of course if he wants to speak with me I am here.

"It is difficult to say that it is a mental thing with the players. When I speak with them everybody is confident, everybody wants to react, everybody tries to tell something positive to help each other, but then after we go back."

Leicester's next league outing is at home to Liverpool two weeks today, but prior to then they face Millwall in the FA Cup fifth round and Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Ranieri "very confident" of turning form around
>
View our homepages for Leicester City, The Sack Race, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'I have been too loyal to title-winning players'
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Tony Cottee: 'Leicester City should drop Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez'
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City - as it happened
Coleman: Leicester are "dead men walking"Ranieri "very confident" of turning form aroundClement: 'Leicester barely threatened us'Result: Leicester lose six-pointer at SwanseaTeam News: Dyer replaces Routledge for Swansea
Schmeichel: 'Leicester players not panicking'Report: Spurs want Leicester's GrayMahrez "very confident" of Leicester survivalRanieri urges Mahrez, Vardy to rediscover formRanieri: 'Gray not guaranteed starting role'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version