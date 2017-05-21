May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Preview: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth

Sports Mole previews Leicester City's clash with travelling Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 18:54 UK

Leicester City welcome the visit of travelling Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season as Craig Shakespeare's side aim to secure a top-half finish after a rather difficult season for the former champions.

As for the Cherries, the seaside club could be on course for an eighth-placed finish in only their second term in the top flight.

Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017© SilverHub

The Foxes play their final home game this campaign having endured a difficult season defending their memorable title. Claudio Ranieri's sacking proved a watershed moment in ensuring that Leicester were able to stave off relegation and much credit should go to interim boss Shakespeare.

The coach won his first five league matches in charge of Leicester in order to allay fears of relegation, although the Foxes have struggled of late with the side winning just two of their last seven games in the league.

Leicester have lost a problematic 18 league games this season and have produced just 47 Premier League goals, potentially making the Foxes the last defending champions to score less than 50 since Liverpool in 1923-24.

Shakespeare may want to take on the job full-time should he be offered the chance next season and this contest could provide him with a chance to end the campaign on a positive note after losing so heavily at Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Should the Foxes wish to beat Bournemouth, statistics suggest that Leicester best not fall behind on Sunday given that City have won just one of the 22 league games in which they have conceded the first goal this term.

Recent form: LLWWLD

Bournemouth

Joshua King congratulates Junior Stanislas during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Burnley on May 13, 2017© SilverHub

A win could see the Cherries finish as high as eighth in the standings should other results go their way and three points at the King Power would bring an end to a successful season for Eddie Howe's men.

At points Howe's charges had looked in trouble, but the emerging talent of Joshua King in attack ensured that Bournemouth were able to bat away whispers of a potential relegation dogfight.

Norwegen frontman King has notched 16 Premier League goals and now stands as the second-top goalscorer in the league from Norway after Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Much of Howe's managerial talent has been lauded in recent years and figures show that the coach has handed 20 or more league appearances to eleven English players during the 2016-17 season, something that has not happened since 2000-01 at Aston Villa.

Bournemouth are already three points better off than their final tally last season and a victory away at Leicester would surely cap off a solid showing in only their second season in the Premier League.

Recent form: WDWWLL

Team News

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016© SilverHub

The Foxes could welcome back Andy King from injury, but centre-back Robert Huth remains out with a knock to the foot.

Shakespeare has other injury concerns too and Danny Drinkwater, Wes Morgan and Nampalys Mendy are all likely to miss the visit of the Cherries.

Dan Gosling and Andrew Surman have been missing in recent weeks for Bournemouth, although the midfielders could play some part on the final day of the season.

Howe looks likely to be without injured frontman Benik Afobe, while youngster Lewis Cook is also away on international duty.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:
Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell, Mahrez, Amartey, Ndidi, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:
Boruc; Smith, Francis, S. Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Arter, Cook, Pugh, King, Mousset

Head To Head

The Foxes have been unable to beat Bournemouth in their last three Premier League meetings following two draws and a victory in favour of the Cherries.

Across those three meetings, City have only been able to muster one goal and that came in a 1-1 draw in 2015.

That said, in the three previous meetings between the clubs outside of the Premier League, Leicester have won four on the bounce against Bournemouth.

Sports Mole Logo

We say: Leicester City 1-1 Bournemouth

Both sides are still fighting for the chance to finish in the top half of the table come the end of Sunday. That sort of finish would be delightful for Bournemouth in their second season in the league, while Leicester will likely be satisfied just to have avoided the drop and will most probably look back on their memorable Champions League fortunes with more reverie than what went on in the league. Goals have been hard to come by in recent meetings and this could quite easily end in a hard-fought draw.

Who will win Sunday's Premier League clash between Leicester City and Bournemouth?

Leicester City
Draw
Bournemouth
Leicester City
0.0%
Draw
0.0%
Bournemouth
100.0%
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'Injuries have hit Leicester'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Claudio Ranieri, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Eddie Howe, Joshua King, Nampalys Mendy, Robert Huth, Andy King, Wes Morgan, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook, Benik Afobe, Danny Drinkwater, Dan Gosling, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Result: Harry Kane nets four as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Leicester City
 Marcin Wasilewski in action for Leicester on December 26, 2014
Marcin Wasilewski to leave Leicester City at end of season
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare: 'There are no positives from Tottenham Hotspur defeat'
Preview: Leicester City vs. BournemouthShakespeare remains coy on Foxes futureTeam News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XILive Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedJamie Vardy glad he stuck with Leicester
Howe hails "outstanding" ShakespeareShakespeare: 'Injuries have hit Leicester'Preview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham HotspurLeicester keen on Harry Maguire signing?Shakespeare: 'Foxes appreciate Mahrez'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Eddie Howe hoping to attract big-name players
 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe during the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 29, 2017
Eddie Howe delighted with Bournemouth season
 Kasper Schmeichel applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Preview: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth
Cook: 'I plan long stay at Bournemouth'Howe hails "outstanding" ShakespeareBournemouth to bid £30m for Chelsea pair?Ake: 'I've learned a lot this season'Cherries keen on Reds defender Gomez?
Cook eyes top-half finish for BournemouthJoshua King: 'I'm yet to prove myself'Eddie Howe confident of Joshua King stayResult: King earns Bournemouth late winTeam News: Bournemouth, Burnley unchanged
> Bournemouth Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 