Leonardo Ulloa 'will not go on strike at Leicester City'

Leonardo Ulloa in action for Leicester on December 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Wantaway Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa reportedly plans to continue training with the team despite vowing never to play for the club again.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 13:29 UK

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa has reportedly backtracked on his promise never to play for the club again after seeing a January move to Sunderland break down.

Ulloa claimed to have been "betrayed" by manager Claudio Ranieri and vowed that he would not feature for the Foxes again having seen the club turn down a number of bids from the Black Cats.

However, Leicester refused to sell the Argentine to a Premier League rival, rejecting a final £7.5m bid from Sunderland on deadline day to keep Ulloa at the club.

Sky Sports News reports that the 30-year-old is yet to decide whether he will apologise to Ranieri or the club, but plans to report to training every day rather than going on strike.

It remains to be seen whether any sanctions will be taken against the striker, who has been limited to just one Premier League start for the defending champions this season.

