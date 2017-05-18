May 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-6
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Chilwell (59')
Albrighton (65'), Gray (75'), Simpson (80')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kane (25', 63', 89', 92'), Heung-min (36', 71')
Sissoko (65')

Craig Shakespeare remains tight-lipped over Leicester City future

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that he is not planning his future beyond his side's final Premier League fixture of the season against Bournemouth.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 22:48 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has refused to elaborate on his future at the club, insisting that he is only focusing on his side's final game of the season against Bournemouth.

The 53-year-old took over the reins at Leicester following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri in February and guided the Foxes to Premier League safety.

Shakespeare's contract at the King Power Stadium runs out at the end of the season, and although he is the frontrunner for the job on a long-term basis, Thursday's 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur may have raised his superiors' eyebrows.

He told Sky Sports News: "At half-time I thought we needed to cause them more problems. For 10-15 minutes of the second half we played on the front foot and got back into the game but the third goal for them seemed to take the confidence away from us.

"We have to be more competitive against them, we gave them too much space, we have to make sure we get blocks in. The goals were too easy in my view but we haven't had too many performances like that. We will reflect on it in the morning. We have another game on Sunday and we have to pick ourselves up quickly.

"The planning for me just starts for Bournemouth this weekend. That is all I can focus on. There's been a bit of recruitment which I've been privy to but for me is to focus on football."

Shakespeare's contract as assistant manager, his position under Ranieri, runs beyond June and he would revert back to that deal if nothing is finalised by the end of next month.

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Read Next:
Jamie Vardy glad he stuck with Leicester
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Result: Harry Kane nets four as Tottenham Hotspur thrash Leicester City
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare remains tight-lipped over Leicester City future
Team News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XIJamie Vardy glad he stuck with LeicesterHowe hails "outstanding" ShakespeareShakespeare: 'Injuries have hit Leicester'Preview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester keen on Harry Maguire signing?Shakespeare: 'Foxes appreciate Mahrez'Shakespeare unhappy with "injustice"Yaya Toure coy over Man City futureSchmeichel: 'Sterling was offside'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 