Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has refused to elaborate on his future at the club, insisting that he is only focusing on his side's final game of the season against Bournemouth.

The 53-year-old took over the reins at Leicester following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri in February and guided the Foxes to Premier League safety.

Shakespeare's contract at the King Power Stadium runs out at the end of the season, and although he is the frontrunner for the job on a long-term basis, Thursday's 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur may have raised his superiors' eyebrows.

He told Sky Sports News: "At half-time I thought we needed to cause them more problems. For 10-15 minutes of the second half we played on the front foot and got back into the game but the third goal for them seemed to take the confidence away from us.

"We have to be more competitive against them, we gave them too much space, we have to make sure we get blocks in. The goals were too easy in my view but we haven't had too many performances like that. We will reflect on it in the morning. We have another game on Sunday and we have to pick ourselves up quickly.

"The planning for me just starts for Bournemouth this weekend. That is all I can focus on. There's been a bit of recruitment which I've been privy to but for me is to focus on football."

Shakespeare's contract as assistant manager, his position under Ranieri, runs beyond June and he would revert back to that deal if nothing is finalised by the end of next month.