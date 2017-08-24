Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare claims that Harry Maguire has what it takes to captain England, as he prepares to make his senior international bow.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Foxes from Hull City earlier this summer, is in contention to make his senior bow in next month's games against Malta and Slovakia

Leicester boss Shakespeare has been impressed by Maguire's start to life at the King Power Stadium and believes that the centre-back boasts the qualities required to skipper the national side in the future.

"For him, personally, it's the recognition he deserves," he told reporters. "I think for us as a football club it shows how strong we were on the recruitment early doors but for him, personally, I'm very pleased.

"I think he's impressed everybody with his ability, of course, but also his character and we're all delighted for him at the football club and he can be really pleased with his overall performance since he's been here.

"A future captain? I don't see any reason why not. Since day one I've mentioned his character. It's vitally important you bring the right characters in. Now his communication has got a lot lot better with the back four. He's aware of what he has to do."

Maguire is one of three uncapped players in the England squad, along with Nathaniel Chalobah and Jordan Pickford.