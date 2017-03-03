Caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare says that he has had 'little dialogue' with the club's owners over the managerial position at the King Power Stadium.

Last month, Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Foxes' hierarchy but while a number of high-profile names have been linked with the role, Shakespeare remains in charge after guiding the team to a 3-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night.

Shakespeare has indicated that there has been some dialogue with the owners, although he has said that he has been left to prepare the team for the potentially crucial meeting with Hull City this weekend.

He is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I'm there to listen to what their wishes are at the moment and I'm very comfortable with how things have gone and what they've told me so far," he said.

"There hasn't been a lot of dialogue, but I don't expect there to be because I'm trying to prepare the team for the next match."

Leicester currently sit in 15th place in the standings, but just two points above the relegation zone.