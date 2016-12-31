Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says that he will hand a recall to Riyad Mahrez for the Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has said that he expects a reaction from Riyad Mahrez after the winger was dropped from the starting lineup on Boxing Day.

Mahrez has failed to replicate his sparkling form from last season, and paid the price by being left out of Ranieri's team for the game with Everton.

However, Ranieri has revealed that the winger will return to the side for the contest with West Ham United and that he expects the Algerian international to show his qualities in a match he describes as a must-win game.

The Italian told reporters: "I hope he has reacted well. I watched him during training last week and he was a little tired.

"At 10 vs 11 at Stoke he worked hard so I decided to give him a rest. He will play the next match and I want to see a reaction - I wait to see a reaction."

Mahrez has scored just three goals in his 18 Premier League appearances this season.