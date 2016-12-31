Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
West HamWest Ham United

Claudio Ranieri: 'I want reaction from Riyad Mahrez'

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri says that he will hand a recall to Riyad Mahrez for the Premier League clash with West Ham United.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 18:57 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has said that he expects a reaction from Riyad Mahrez after the winger was dropped from the starting lineup on Boxing Day.

Mahrez has failed to replicate his sparkling form from last season, and paid the price by being left out of Ranieri's team for the game with Everton.

However, Ranieri has revealed that the winger will return to the side for the contest with West Ham United and that he expects the Algerian international to show his qualities in a match he describes as a must-win game.

The Italian told reporters: "I hope he has reacted well. I watched him during training last week and he was a little tired.

"At 10 vs 11 at Stoke he worked hard so I decided to give him a rest. He will play the next match and I want to see a reaction - I wait to see a reaction."

Mahrez has scored just three goals in his 18 Premier League appearances this season.

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
